TMS Ep110: Online gaming, Kulmeet Bawa, markets, in-car payment

The with stakes is navigating a maze of laws and corridors of courts in India. Despite a Supreme Court order saying that games with certain levels of skills should not be considered gambling, confusion over it still persists. Our next report offers a peek into the realm of in India and highlights the thin line separating skill-based and chance-based games Just like online gaming, German software giant continued its growth streak in the Indian market. In an interview with Business Standard’s Shivani Shinde, Kulmeet Bawa, the president and managing director for Indian Subcontinent, talks about the company’s ambitious target to turn its cloud business into a €22 billion revenue unit and also how its Indian arm has performed. The German software giant last month reported that its fourth quarter profit after tax dropped by 25% as compared to the last year. But back home, India Inc continued to clock a healthy quarterly performance in Q3 of FY22.

Indian companies’ sequential earnings growth continued in Q3, despite inflation and Omicron-related headwinds. However, it was the slowest growth in six quarters as increased input costs weighed on margins and volume growth. Find out how panned out and how the inflation headwinds could affect growth of corporate India in quarters ahead. After the markets, let us see how technology is making our lives easier. The global in-vehicle payment system market size is expected to grow from $3.32 billion in 2021 to $12.50 billion in 2028. After FASTag cut short our waiting time at toll plazas, now plans are afoot for similar experiments. Let us see what they are and more in this episode of the podcast.