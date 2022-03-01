TMS Ep118: Portfolio rejig, India's defence deals, markets, SWIFT

-
Gold has been the best-performing asset class so far this year, as investors have shied away from picking equities amid geopolitical uncertainty. With the Russia-Ukraine situation tense and domestic economic activity gathering steam, real estate prices are also rising. So, should you invest in these asset classes? Such portfolio rejigs come with some caveats that you must keep in mind. With the US, UK and the European Union ratcheting up economic sanctions against Russia, countries like India are faced with difficult choices. That’s because they depend on Moscow for a large percentage of their defence equipment.
The actions could impact some of India’s largest defence deals with Russia, such as the purchase of S-400 missile systems and the leasing of nuclear submarines. What's the impact of the sanctions on India’s defence deals with Russia? The Russia-Ukraine conflict has not only disturbed India’s defence procurement but also jolted global financial markets. But historically, though such instances have triggered a sharp fall in equity markets across the globe, including in India, the recovery in most cases has also been swift. Finf out how markets have behaved during such crises earlier to assess if this time will be any different. Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the European Union and the US along with its Western allies, announced measures to block selected Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system. The move is expected to have a devastating impact on the Russian economy. But what is SWIFT? Watch this episode of the podcast to know about the communication system underpinning international transfers and more.
