TMS Ep131: Wheat export, ICICI's Sandeep Bakshi, markets, battery swapping

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep102: Repo rate, Revenue Sec Tarun Bajaj, markets, Rafale jets
TMS Ep-123: Back to office, Indian trade, markets, NSE IFSC
TMS Ep59: Indigo EGM, Realme, Equities in 2022, geo-fencing
TMS Ep104: Brands & politics, Vinita Gupta, markets, Central Vista
How Indian trade is filling the void left by Russia-Ukraine?
-
With two major wheat exporters locked in a bitter war, the rest of the world is now looking for countries which can fill the void. Will India be able to rise to the occasion? Will it be able to address the logistical bottlenecks and quality issues and grab import contracts of wheat before Russia and Ukraine call a truce? Turbulent times indeed offer opportunities. Sandeep Bakshi took over the reins of ICICI bank at a rough time. It was 2018. The reputation of the country’s second largest lender was in tatters, and its balance sheet under government scanner. He steered the bank out of the troubled water in the last four years, winning back trust and on-boarding more customers.
He is Business Standard’s Banker of the Year. Know more about this turnaround czar.The stock of ICICI bank has tanked over 5% this year, but experts are still bullish on the private lender. Meanwhile, benchmark indices zoomed 2% yesterday after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates for the first time in three years. However, analysts don’t see the RBI moving the needle on rate hikes just yet as growth concerns linger and the geopolitical situation remains dynamic. From the markets, let us now move on to the future of mobility. Electric vehicles are increasingly marking their presence on the roads, challenging the monopoly of internal combustion engine counterparts. And battery swapping as a service will drive its growth in the days to come. Let us see what it is all about and more in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU