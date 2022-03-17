Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch calls on FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday called on .

Buch is the first woman chief of .

"Smt Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson - Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), calls on Smt @nsitharaman," Sitharaman's office said in a tweet.

Buch was appointed as the chairperson for an initial period of three years. She took charge on March 2.

Earlier, Buch had held a number of top positions in the private sector, including at .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)