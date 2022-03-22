TMS Ep133: Japanese investment, private equity, IT sector, no-fly zone

On his first visit to India, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged an investment of 42 billion dollars over the next five years. This fresh tranche follows the over 29 billion dollar investment made by Tokyo in India between 2014 and 2019. So, what are the specifics of this fresh investment? Where will this money go? And how does match up to China when it comes to infra investments? After the Japanese investment in the country, let us now move on to investments in the private equity space. Amit Chandra, chairman of US PE firm Bain Capital in India and head of CII committee on private equity and venture capital, believes that the government can help build an ‘atmanirbhar’ and vibrant domestic private equity industry. In an interview with Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta, Chandra shares his thoughts on the need of a policy framework for private equities on the lines of the PLI framework, their opportunities in India and more. Meanwhile, global IT consulting firm reported strong Q2 results last week, outwitting experts and its own expectations. The company’s commentary reinforced analysts’ view that the demand environment continues to remain strong and is sustainable in the long run.

However, supply-side challenges remain a point of concern. Let's take a dive into what the numbers mean for the Indian IT sector. Markets, it seems, have priced in the negative sentiments -- including the ongoing war next door. It had anticipated the damage, and is now trying to cope with it. Meanwhile, Ukraine too is trying to cope with the loss of civilian lives due to Russian air strikes. Its repeated pleas to the western nations to enforce a no-fly zone have not yielded any result. West fears that its implementation may escalate the war. But what exactly is a no-fly zone and why is it needed, find out in this episode of the podcast.