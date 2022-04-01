TMS Ep141: Income tax changes, PLI challenges, markets, Bear Trap

-
It’s the first day of the new financial year today. And, as it happens every year, a set of changes related to income tax are coming into effect. One of the highlights of the new regime is 30% tax on cryptocurrency gains. What are the other changes, and how are they going to affect you? The new tax regime, however, is unlikely to affect the prices of smartphones. Meanwhile, the sales of iPhone in India saw a sharp 34% jump in the last quarter of 2021. It will reflect in Apple’s revenue numbers too. And buoyed by the good response and government’s PLI scheme, Apple is ramping up its production in the country.
The government’s production-linked incentive, or PLI scheme, seems to have helped Apple. But is it good for other sectors too? And what are the challenges it is facing? Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that the PLI scheme has been a game-changer in drawing industries to India. Let us move on to markets now. The ongoing war in Ukraine, hawkish global central banks, elevated crude oil prices, higher inflation and bond yields will be among the key factors driving performance of markets in this financial year. Stock markets have the ability to pull up surprises -- both pleasant and unpleasant ones. And even seasoned investors continue to stumble on Dalal Street. One such unpleasant surprise is called Bear Trap. Let us find out more about this concept and more in this episode of the podcast.
