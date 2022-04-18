TMS Ep152: IT skills, Elon Musk and Twitter, Markets, Iron Beam

-
The Great Resignation -- as it is known worldwide now-- started somewhere in the early 2021. Millions left their jobs during the pandemic for various reasons, including burnout. But in India’s IT sector-- where attrition peaked to 20% -- the trigger was quite different. Most experts believe that it was due to the growing appetite for digital talent in the market. People equipped with futuristic skills, like artificial intelligence, cloud etc. have been quitting for greener postures-- giving employers a tough time. Take a look at the skill sets which are most in demand amid this competition between IT firms and even start-ups Indian IT companies are indeed doing their best to retain talent. Meanwhile, Twitter too is doing its best to thwart a takeover bid by billionaire Elon Musk.
The Tesla CEO has offered $43.4bn to purchase the social media platform. But what if Musk manages to acquire Twitter? How will it shape his ties with India? And also that of Twitter? It is not just Twitter. Markets in India are also anxious. Q4 numbers and rising bond yields kept the sentiment subdued last week. And Street experts expect the upcoming trading sessions to be volatile for equities as earnings’ seasons take off in full swing, with no ease in global headwinds. After tips to generate market-beating results, let us move on to the latest technology which promises to strike down aerial objects like missiles and rockets. The new laser missile-defence system has now been successfully tested by Israel. It may sound like science fiction, but it is real. Directed energy weapons are a new generation of weapons, wherein the projectile, if you can call it that, travels at the speed of light and with unprecedented accuracy. Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.
