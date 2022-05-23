TMS Ep177: Foreign retailers, Indian start-ups, markets, fast fashion

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep155: Power crisis, K Srinath Reddy, real estate, Swiss banks
Lease rental discounting rates lowest in 10 years for top realtors
TMS Ep115: Foreign universities, Naushad Forbes, market, fake news
TMS Ep156: Non-compete clause, AYUSH, markets, Russia's foreign default
TMS Ep172: Power outages, Campbell Wilson, markets, EV range anxiety
-
Metro AG has reportedly decided to exit India after over 19 years. The German retailer’s decision came about eight years after another European retail giant, France’s Carrefour, wound up its operations and left. And reports have it that Walmart too is not keen on opening direct-to-consumer physical stores here. So why is Indian physical retail a hard nut to crack for international retail giants? Is it the government’s policies? Or a business model tilted in favour of local firms -- like what we have seen in most other countries? Find out the challenges involved in India’s supermarket wars.
Like the foreign retail giants, the start-ups too are on a shaky ground in India. Japan’s SoftBank-backed Cars24 laid off over 600 workers last week, just days after ed-tech unicorn Vedantu fired 424 employees. And startup accelerator Y Combinator has asked founders of its portfolio firms to prepare for the worst. With foreign investors tightening their purse strings, start-ups are shedding weight to stay afloat. So is there a scary twist ahead in the Indian start-up story?
The sentiment on Dalal Street is also sombre. In line with the ongoing global rout, domestic equities have been ravaged this year on stinging inflation and a spate of interest rate hikes. Amid talks of an impending recession, select pockets in the market have been hit the hardest and have entered the bear zone after two years. Find out the fundamental and technical outlook for these sectors.
After the bloodbath on stock markets, let us turn our focus to the environment. Did you know that the global textile industry emits more greenhouse gas than those from shipping and international air travel combined? The emergence of fast fashion has played a big role in it. Find out about this phenomenon and more in this episode of the podcast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU