Centre bats for sharing research infrastructure, incentivising funding

-
ALSO READ
Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos, videos without consent
Twitter says will not allow sharing of private pics, videos without consent
Modi bats for joint efforts to shape global norms for social media, cryptos
Car sharing platform Zoomcar announces launch of vehicle host programme
Live video infrastructure startup 100ms raises $20 mn in Series A funding
-
Researchers from smaller cities will soon be able to access expensive research infrastructure at state-funded institutions as the Centre has released guidelines for sharing such scientific equipment at a small cost.
While researchers from mofussil towns will get access to cutting-edge equipment, the Scientific Research Infrastructure Sharing Maintenance and Networks (SRIMAN) guidelines also seek to incentivise the institutions by rating them for the extent of participation in the initiative, which may have a bearing on the funds they receive in the future.
Releasing the guidelines recently, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh noted that 90 per cent of the high-end research equipment is imported and not shared among the research community.
The objective of the SRIMAN initiative is to "make publicly-funded scientific research infrastructure available as valuable public resource by providing better access and sharing for extensive and optimal use of the community".
The initiative also seeks to improve efficiency of public expenditure by sharing expensive and state-of-the-art publicly-funded research infrastructure.
"Scientific infrastructure is the foundation of research and innovation and facilitating its availability, accessibility and sharing needs to become a key goal, particularly for countries like India with limited resources," Singh said.
The initiative also seeks to promote the domestic instrumentation industry by encouraging universities and research-and-development institutions to set up start-ups to manufacture research instruments and also develop the workforce for its maintenance.
The guidelines make it clear that the discretionary authority to define exclusive and shareable infrastructure, along with providing exceptions, will remain with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), except in the case of strategic departments, which will be the discretionary authorities for their own infrastructure.
The guidelines make it clear that individual researchers availing the facility under the initiative will enjoy complete rights on intellectual property.
"Just by providing access and sharing research infrastructure, a grantee agency cannot claim IPR on the work done by individual researchers," the guidelines said.
However, researchers should duly acknowledge the benefit received by accessing and sharing the research infrastructure, the guidelines said.
The granting agencies will maintain an online portfolio of expensive research infrastructure, generally instruments with a value of above Rs 25 lakh, to provide access to researchers through a national portal or other online tools.
The guidelines envisage the setting up of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to implement the SRIMAN initiative under the overall control and supervision of the Department of Science and Technology.
The SPV will primarily look at the management of the national portal for research infrastructure, which will enable users to reserve time slots for research after due preference to the grantee agency.
The portal will also allow collection of usage charges and remote-tracking of research work through online tools.
"As far as possible, the physical presence of the researcher in the premises of the grantee agency will be minimised and the researcher would be aided with sufficient assessment mechanisms to track the progress of the research work through online tools," the guidelines said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU