TMS Ep178: India at Davos, CNG price rise, markets, Dornier 228 aircraft

The world’s rich and powerful are descending on Davos for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. The lingering effects of pandemic, the rising inflation in many parts of the world and Russia’s war in Ukraine have created a bleak backdrop. Amid all this, global investors will be keenly assessing what the Indian delegation has to say at Davos. So, what will be India’s strategy and what challenges it could face? Back home, spiraling inflation has forced the government to slash the central excise duties on petrol and diesel. This succour to the common man will come at a cost of Rs 1trillion for the government in the next one year. But what about the CNG vehicle users? The prices of CNG have soared about 60% in the last one year in Delhi.
The price differential between petrol, diesel and CNG has narrowed like never before. So why is CNG on fire? And can CNG vehicle owners -- including those auto rickshaw and cab owners -- expect relief? Apart from cutting central excise duties on fuel prices, the government also levied duties on steel exports to curb inflation. But it has come as a setback for the metal and oil marketing space with experts turning cautious on the sectors. We delve into the likely impact of these policy decisions and the outlook for the sectors. From Dalal Street, let us turn our gaze to the skies. Last month, when a 17-seater aircraft lifted-off a short runway of Assam’s Dibrugarh, it not just charged into the clear hill sky, but also into the Indian aviation history. The indigenously built Dornier 228 aircraft was for the first time used to carry passengers. Our next report offers a peek into the aircraft built by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and how it may help India meet the regional connectivity target? Lets find out in this episode of the podcast.
