TMS Ep180: Ransomware, tokenization, markets, entry & exit points in market

As the economic activities shifted online, a dark industry of sophisticated hackers mushroomed around it. And as the nations and companies ramped up security to save their data, fraudsters too shifted the gears. It is an ongoing battle in which corporates are bleeding, and hackers flourishing. On Wednesday morning, flight operations of SpiceJet were hit after what it called an attempted ransomware attack.
India’s central bank too has been taking preventive steps to safeguard crucial consumer data. Last year, it directed merchants not to store customer card details on their servers starting January 1, 2022. Unique tokens were supposed to replace the card details, a process referred to as tokenization. But it was easier said than done. After the industry cried foul, the implementation date was pushed to June 30. It is drawing close now. So is India ready for this big payment system reform this time?
Experts believe that initial few months will be bumpy in India’s transition to tokenization. Meanwhile, Indian markets have outperformed even in the recent correction as flows from mutual funds and retail investors have remained robust. Our next story takes a dive into how retail investors are looking at macro-economic developments, and can their flows into the equities shrink going ahead?
In the ongoing choppy market, knowing entry and exit points may turn fortunes in your favour. They are the most crucial factors for a successful trade. This episode of the podcast highlights a few easy trading strategies to identify entry and exit points.
