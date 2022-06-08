TMS Ep189: Laptop production, Apple Inc, LIC stocks, RBI & inflation

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes Surface Laptop Studio pre-order in India, sale begins Mar 8
Why is India's local laptop production weak despite one year of PLI?
Surface Laptop Studio review: Best of Microsoft in experimental form-factor
TMS Ep128: Delay in LIC IPO, digital-only banks, TCS buyback, RTGS
TMS Ep159: LIC IPO, Twitter anonymity, M&A, advanced chemistry cells
-
India had launched the Production-Linked Scheme to give fillip to manufacturing in the country. A year on, we assessed its progress in laptop manufacturing and found that just four of 14 companies declared eligible under the scheme were able to achieve their production target. And imports of laptops and tablets have shot up sharply by 53% to $8.0 billion in FY22. So why is domestic production of laptops still weak despite the government incentives? Is the PLI scheme not attractive enough to draw investments? iPhones worth ₹47,000 crore are expected to be rolled out from the plants of Apple’s contract manufacturers in India during this financial year. Meanwhile -- in a departure from the past-- Apple on Monday lifted the curtain on its latest processor, the M2, and its upgraded laptops at its worldwide developer conference where it used to unveil software only. And free software upgrades-- including iOS 16, iPad OS 16, WatchOS 9 and MacOS Ventura -- were also unveiled and will be available in September. From the US giant Apple, let us turn to India’s insurance behemoth LIC.
Rising interest rates usually leave a positive impact on insurance stocks. However, it also depends on the rate of return fixed by the insurance companies. Dalal Street’s latest debutant, LIC, however, has been on a negative slope even in rate hike scenarios. So, is there any more downside to the stock after a 21% fall from its issue price? Or will the stock stage bounce back? One of the triggers which roiled the Indian markets was the decision of the US federal bank to nudge up its interest rates, as inflation had leapt to 8.5% for the first time in four decades. Worldwide, central banks resort to rate hikes to reduce inflation. But does it always work? This episode of the podcast explains this and more.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU