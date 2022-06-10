TMS Ep191: 5G rollout, apparel industry crisis, bond markets, tax exemption

The government is keen on rolling out services this year. Some reports say that it wants to launch by the upcoming Independence Day. The decks were cleared for its auction in early May. But will the country get the high-speed network anytime soon? A telecom industry body has now told the government that there will be no business case for roll-out of networks if operators’ concern on private captive networks is not addressed. So will it affect the 5G rollout in the country? It is not just the telecom operators who are staring at depleting revenue. Ludhiana’s industry, which churns out most of the country’s readymade garments, are also in a similar situation. Two months of lockdown in China’s Shanghai has brought the industry on its knees.

China’s lockdown and Russia’s war on Ukraine has pushed inflation not just beyond the RBI’s tolerance level, but that of people too. The central bank is preparing the markets for aggressive rate hikes in months ahead. While this has already pushed bond yields to their highest level since 2019, experts anticipate further hardening of yields on government securities. Our next report takes a dive into where the bonds and equity markets are headed. We also take a look at investment strategies for the next 3-6 months.

Like the income from the markets, taxes are levied on earnings made from sale of residential property too. It is known as . But did you know that in some cases you can save yourself from this tax? Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.

Watch video