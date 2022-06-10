TMS Ep191: 5G rollout, apparel industry crisis, bond markets, tax exemption

-
ALSO READ
Holcim likely to seek exemption under India-Mauritius tax agreement
How the Centre plans to use tax data to settle social justice issues
GoM may suggest pruning GST exemption list ahead of Council meeting
Decoded: What are sovereign green bonds, and why are they called so?
Are you paying rent to wife or parent? You can claim HRA exemption on it
-
The government is keen on rolling out 5G services this year. Some reports say that it wants to launch 5G by the upcoming Independence Day. The decks were cleared for its auction in early May. But will the country get the high-speed network anytime soon? A telecom industry body has now told the government that there will be no business case for roll-out of 5G networks if operators’ concern on private captive networks is not addressed. So will it affect the 5G rollout in the country? It is not just the telecom operators who are staring at depleting revenue. Ludhiana’s apparel industry, which churns out most of the country’s readymade garments, are also in a similar situation.
Two months of lockdown in China’s Shanghai has brought the industry on its knees.China’s lockdown and Russia’s war on Ukraine has pushed inflation not just beyond the RBI’s tolerance level, but that of people too. The central bank is preparing the markets for aggressive rate hikes in months ahead. While this has already pushed bond yields to their highest level since 2019, experts anticipate further hardening of yields on government securities. Our next report takes a dive into where the bonds and equity markets are headed. We also take a look at investment strategies for the next 3-6 months. Like the income from the markets, taxes are levied on earnings made from sale of residential property too. It is known as capital gains tax. But did you know that in some cases you can save yourself from this tax? Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU