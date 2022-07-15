TMS Ep216: Aviation employees, population, two-wheeler stocks, temperature

employees are unhappy. Amid claims of safety being compromised, regulator DGCA had to interfere. India’s largest airline IndiGo plans to enhance capacity by at least 60% compared to the previous year. But salaries have become a thorny issue in the sector. Employees remain dissatisfied as the wait for normalisation of wages continues to be uncertain. What is the reason for this delay and when will they see happy days again?

India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country sometime next year, according to a United Nations estimate. Should we be worried? What does this actually mean for the economy? How should the policymakers react?



A growing population is not a bad thing, if the rate of the growth of the working age groups is higher than the younger and older ages. Moving on to the markets, the spurt in mobility after the pandemic has brightened prospects for auto companies in India, especially the two-wheelers.

Analysts foresee a healthy demand momentum for the segment, aided by easing chip shortage worries and declining commodity prices. Take a look at the likely tailwinds for two-wheeler companies and whether it is time to add them to your portfolio.

The economic recovery has buoyed the demand for two-wheelers in India. But high atmospheric humidity has made the outdoors unpleasant in the national capital. If you doubt the temperature to be higher than what the thermometer is showing, you are not alone. So, why exactly does one feel hotter than what thermometers show? This episode of the podcast answers the question and more.