TMS Ep216: Aviation employees, population, two-wheeler stocks, temperature

-
ALSO READ
India projected to surpass China's population in 2023, says UN report
Number wise: Hike in MLA salaries outstripped growth in common man's income
As air traffic increases, airlines start restoring pilots' salaries
Firms to give 9.1%, salary increments in 2022, beat pre-Covid levels: Study
IndiGo to restore allowances for crew from July 31 as flight ops recover
-
Aviation industry employees are unhappy. Amid claims of safety being compromised, regulator DGCA had to interfere. India’s largest airline IndiGo plans to enhance capacity by at least 60% compared to the previous year. But salaries have become a thorny issue in the sector. Employees remain dissatisfied as the wait for normalisation of wages continues to be uncertain. What is the reason for this delay and when will they see happy days again?
India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country sometime next year, according to a United Nations estimate. Should we be worried? What does this actually mean for the economy? How should the policymakers react?
A growing population is not a bad thing, if the rate of the growth of the working age groups is higher than the younger and older ages. Moving on to the markets, the spurt in mobility after the pandemic has brightened prospects for auto companies in India, especially the two-wheelers.
Analysts foresee a healthy demand momentum for the segment, aided by easing chip shortage worries and declining commodity prices. Take a look at the likely tailwinds for two-wheeler companies and whether it is time to add them to your portfolio.
The economic recovery has buoyed the demand for two-wheelers in India. But high atmospheric humidity has made the outdoors unpleasant in the national capital. If you doubt the temperature to be higher than what the thermometer is showing, you are not alone. So, why exactly does one feel hotter than what thermometers show? This episode of the podcast answers the question and more.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU