Rajasthan govt taking steps to promote tourism through khadi products

The government is taking steps to promote and provide facilities and incentives to workers engaged in the handicraft.

The state government will set up a Plaza in Jaipur. The plaza will help to promote products and facilitate weavers of the state to showcase and market their products.

Rajiv Arora, chairman, Small Industries Corporation (RSIC), said technical consultants had been hired for renovating the Rajasthali complex to make it a centre of attraction for tourists.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the draft of the “Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme”. Along with this, he has sanctioned Rs 9 crore for assisting workers in 2022-23.

With this approval, over 20,000 khadi workers of the state will get remuneration.

Under this scheme, khadi spinners/weavers will get incentives per square metre (which is called gundi) in addition to the rates fixed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission in accordance with the cost chart.

Apart from this, workers engaged in khadi organisations/societies will get an incentive per square metre on the items produced by such organisations/societies.

An amount of Rs 36 lakh will be for the manufacture of software, computer operators, and other works including data entry.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission will invite applications from workers through khadi institutions/committees. The incentive will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiary.

Meanwhile, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Shakuntla Rawat said apart from aggressive marketing, the state government proposed an online platform to boost sales of khadi products.

She has asked officers to organise a month-long exhibition in every district in which khadi-related products should be showcased.