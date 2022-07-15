Rajasthan govt taking steps to promote tourism through khadi products

-
ALSO READ
The khadi show at the fashion week displayed the fabric's contemporisation
With Covid in the back seat, overseas tourism boards lure travelers
Gujarat's stalwart champion: Meet Delhi's new LG Vinai Kumar Saxena
Supreme Court junks NGT order on Visakhapatnam tourism project
Cheer is returning to travel and tourism sector amid demand revival
-
The Rajasthan government is taking steps to promote khadi and provide facilities and incentives to workers engaged in the handicraft.
The state government will set up a Khadi Plaza in Jaipur. The plaza will help to promote khadi products and facilitate weavers of the state to showcase and market their products.
Rajiv Arora, chairman, Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation (RSIC), said technical consultants had been hired for renovating the Rajasthali complex to make it a centre of attraction for tourists.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the draft of the “Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme”. Along with this, he has sanctioned Rs 9 crore for assisting workers in 2022-23.
With this approval, over 20,000 khadi workers of the state will get remuneration.
Under this scheme, khadi spinners/weavers will get incentives per square metre (which is called gundi) in addition to the rates fixed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission in accordance with the cost chart.
Apart from this, workers engaged in khadi organisations/societies will get an incentive per square metre on the items produced by such organisations/societies.
An amount of Rs 36 lakh will be for the manufacture of software, computer operators, and other works including data entry.
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission will invite applications from workers through khadi institutions/committees. The incentive will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiary.
Meanwhile, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Shakuntla Rawat said apart from aggressive marketing, the state government proposed an online platform to boost sales of khadi products.
She has asked officers to organise a month-long exhibition in every district in which khadi-related products should be showcased.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU