TMS Ep217: Central wheat stock, copycat brands, Nifty50, digital piracy

The wheat stocks in the Central pool have dropped precariously close to the minimum required levels because of lower procurements. This was because farmers realised a better price in the open market. From an all-time high in 2021-22, procurement of wheat by the Centre this year is set to fall to a 15-year-low. So, what do the dwindling central wheat stocks mean for the grain’s prices, procurement and production?
Starbucks and SardarBuksh. Facebook and Facebake. Burger King and Burger Singh. These are some examples of Indian brands with names that sound similar to those of their larger and often foreign brands. Some of these examples have even ended up in legal trouble when leading brands intensify their battle against copycats. What’s driving the problem of copycat brand names in India? Also, how does India fare in protecting trademark rights?
Equity markets wilted under selling pressure during four out of five trading sessions last week, amid fears of steeper interest rate hikes. Delve into the likely triggers for the markets this week, and the key levels that investors should watch out for.
The popularity of the internet and video streaming services made more and more people consume online content. With this increase, comes piracy. And, the statistics are alarming. Pirated video material gets over 230 billion views a year, according to DataProt. Digital video and music piracy also is costing the US economy billions each year. But, what all includes digital piracy? Let’s take a peek into its dark world and more in this episode of the podcast.
