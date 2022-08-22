TMS Ep242: 'One charger for all', China 5G, Sensex rally, share transfer
How will 'one charger for all' affect device makers? How were the Chinese frozen out of 5G? Can Sensex hit the 65,000 mark in the rally? What's transfer and transmission of shares?
Topics
Mobile phone | 5G | Indian markets
https://mybs.in/2axtMDp
Tired of carrying around a charger for your phone and a bunch for your other devices? This might change in the not-so-distant future. That’s because the Ministry of Consumer Affairs is evaluating the possibility of a common charger for most mobile devices. Find out how consumers and device makers will be affected if such a policy is implemented.
Standardised chargers may rid you of the clutter on your desk, but tech giant Apple believes it may stifle innovations to improve battery life of mobile devices. Meanwhile, your mobile devices are set to get smarter with 5G. But the US fears that using Chinese 5G technology will open a backdoor for Beijing’s spy agencies.
Consequently, it has been actively pressing its allies to ban the Chinese company Huawei’s equipments from their national networks. Now, Indian telcos have also shut out China’s Huawei and ZTE from their 5G rollouts.
Why are so many countries building a China-free wireless infrastructure?
Worries among US lawmakers over the threat of espionage posed by Chinese telecom equipment can be traced back to a US government report in 2012. Back home, equity markets in have impressively sustained their recovery for almost two months now. However, last week’s gains were erased by Friday’s selloff. So, can this recent strength extend into a sustainable long-rally or will it fizzle out
The benchmark indices look bullish over the medium term. But, what if you want to transfer your share holdings to someone in the family, instead of selling them? Sure, you can transfer those holdings. But that’s not exactly same as transmission of shares. How are they different? Let's find out in this episode of the podcast.
