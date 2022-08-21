JUST IN
Tikait extends support to mahapanchayat called in support of Shrikant Tyagi
Mumbai sees 818 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality in last 24 hours
Coast not clear for Vizhinjam seaport as fishermen won't bite bait
Maharashtra sees 1,832 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 11,641
Rain lashes Central Delhi; IMD sees similar weather conditions tomorrow
China-backed hackers spying on govts, India's NIC among victims: Report
Delhi reports 942 new Covid cases; positivity rate falls to 7.25%
Nude pics case: Actor Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe
RSS is working to make India 'model society' for entire world, says Bhagwat
Normalcy is returning in J&K...and many don't like it: LG Manoj Sinha
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Tikait extends support to mahapanchayat called in support of Shrikant Tyagi
Business Standard

Security tightened at Delhi borders, Metro ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents ahead of the mahapanchayat called at the capital's Jantar Mantar by various farmers' groups

Topics
Delhi Metro | Jantar Mantar | Rakesh Tikait

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro
Photo: Shutterstock

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents ahead of the mahapanchayat called at the capital's Jantar Mantar by various farmers' groups, an official said on Sunday.

The Delhi Police said the gathering of the farmers can cause traffic problems and untoward incidents can take place. It has deployed a large number of personnel in border areas and put up barricades.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak, said that they have requested the farmers to go back.

Police officials said that they got to know that Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and various farmer groups had planned to organise a mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar.

"Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, we have put up barricades to avoid untoward incidents. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the border areas and intersections along with railway tracks," the police said.

The Metro has also been put on high alert. Police will also be deployed there.

As per information, farmer leader Rakesh Tikat was stopped by police personnel at Ghazipur border while he was going to Jantar Mantar and asked to go back. When he didn't budge, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station.

--IANS

atk/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Delhi Metro

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 23:21 IST

`