TMS Ep247: WFH & women, prof. of practice, markets, Jackson Hole conference
Can WFH arrangements get more women to work? What is UGC's 'professor of practice' scheme? Should you hold textile stocks amid high cotton prices? What is the Jackson Hole conference? All answers here
Topics
Women at work | Indian education | cotton
Professor of practice: What impact can UGC's draft scheme have?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week asserted that flexible workplaces are the future. And that it will also create opportunities for women’s labour force participation. Today we ask if the hybrid work culture is the solution to the country’s historically low women labour force participation.
While addressing the labour conference, PM Modi emphasised on the need for change according to the changing scenario. And just like the labour laws, the country’s education system too is up for an overhaul. A recent initiative by the University Grants Commission is a testimony to that. It has given a nod to draft guidelines for engaging industry experts as ‘professors of practice’. Soon, professionals with over 15 years of experience will be seen taking classes in universities and colleges, imparting their domain expertise to students. What are the pros and cons of this move?
After the college campuses, let us shift our focus to markets. The supplies of cotton have taken a hit across the world due to severe weather conditions. In India too -- which accounts for 40 per cent of the world’s cotton supplies -- flash floods and drought in select cities have led to lower crop yield. Several cotton spinning mills have slashed or ceased cotton production on the back of higher prices. So, against this backdrop, analysts have turned cautious over the textile sector’s outlook for the near-term.
Investors were eagerly awaiting the outcome of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. And the outcome may shape the market momentum for the next few days. But what exactly is this meet all about and why there is so much hype around it, let us find out in this episode of the podcast.
