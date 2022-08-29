JUST IN
Here's the data on India's 'missing baby girls' and the likely consequences
Demolition of Noida twin towers: Around 100 families return to apartments
Flood-hit Pak may import tomato, onion from India amid huge surge in prices
Delhi reports 397 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; positivity rate at 3.05%
Twin tower demolition: Residents of nearby societies allowed to return home
Future of electric vehicles sector bright in India, says PM Modi
Mumbai reports 610 new Covid cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,969
Noida twin towers hog attention one last time as they get demolished
Noise peaked at 101.2 decibels during twin tower demolition: Data
There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat, stop investment: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

What is the Jackson Hole conference?

Investors were eagerly awaiting the outcome of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. And, the outcome may shape the market momentum for the next few days. But what exactly is this meet?

Topics
Jackson Hole Conference | Macroeconomics | monetary policies

Akash Podishetty  |  New Delhi 

Representative image. Photo: Shutterstock
Representative image. Photo: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Sensex gyrates 1,027 pts, ends 257 pts up; Nifty holds 17,550; M&M gains 4%

TMS Ep222: Bull run returns, gender pay gap in sports, US Fed meeting, I2U2

TMS Ep156: Non-compete clause, AYUSH, markets, Russia's foreign default

TMS Ep130: Smartphone production, EPF rate, markets, submarine cable

TMS Ep205: GST Council meeting, Jayant R Verma, markets, Market phases

    • The Jackson Hole conference is an annual gathering of central bankers, where they discuss important ideas on macroeconomic and monetary policy, emerging challenges to the global economy and other issues. Apart from the prominent bankers, finance ministers, academicians and other influential economic thinkers from around the world also take part in the event.

    The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has been hosting this annual conference since 1982. When it began, the aim was to provide a platform for promoting public discussion and exchanging ideas. The guest list for the event, which is carefully curated, is just above 100 every year. The attendees are selected based on each year’s topic with consideration for diversity in region, background and industry.

    Every year there is a theme dominating the discussions in the conference. This year it was “Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy.” Experts in the event publish a series of papers on the theme and related subtopics.

    These papers have widely accepted and debated global policy circles and set the tone for policymaking. In the 2005 event, Raghuram Rajan pointed to frailties in excessive risks taken by US asset managers, undercapitalised banks and the consequent financial market developments. He proved prescient later as Lehman crashed in 2008.

    Every year, market participants closely monitor the US Fed chief's address to get a sense of the policy direction and this year is no different. Investors looked for any clues on how the US Fed is thinking on rates ahead of its September policy meeting. In July’s meeting, some analysts believed that Fed’s tone was slightly dovish after a series of aggressive hikes. But then, Powell was expected to correct this perception.

    First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 07:00 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU