TMS Ep248: Reliance AGM, international tourism, US Fed, pay commission

Come Diwali and people of several metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai will be able to enjoy the high-speed 5G network services. The announcement was made on Monday by Mukesh Ambani at the 45th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries. What are the other key announcements made at the much-awaited event of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate?

There were some concerns around aviation safety due to the 5G rollout. But they have been put to rest by the authorities in India. Moving on, more and more international flights are taking off from Indian airports as people are willing to shell out more on leisure travel after remaining grounded for two years due to the pandemic.

Let us move on to markets now. After a short-lived reprieve from June lows, equity markets again seem to be on a downward slope as central banks remain firm on monetary policy tightening. So, what does this recent fall mean for investors, and is there a long-term correction in store?

A piece of news -- which if true may have given employees some breather from high inflation and uncertainty of markets -- was trashed by the government last week. So there will be no 4% Dearness Allowance hike for the employees as reported in some sections. DAs are like stopgap arrangements between two recommendations-- which are usually implemented every ten years. In this episode of the podcast we tell what exactly is a and why are they so important for millions?