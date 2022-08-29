US says it has reviewed documents seized from Trump in Mar-a-Lago search

-
The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information, according to a court filing on Monday.
The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege.
A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.
The Justice Department said in its filing that it would disclose more information later this week.
