TMS Ep251: SpiceJet crisis, EV boom, multiplex stocks, reserve currency

How can SpiceJet come out of crisis? Is the stage set for an EV boom in India? How 'Boycott Bollywood' has hit PVR, Inox Leisure's stocks? What is a reserve currency? All answers here
Its quarterly loss has widened. It is facing scrutiny for a series of mid-air technical snags. And its CFO has quit. India’s budget airline SpiceJet is in descent. So what is next for the airline?
SpiceJet was hit by a somewhat similar storm in 2014. And a change in ownership had steered it out then. After the Indian skies, let us shift our focus to its roads -- which are all set to witness a big change in the next few years. This change will stamp out pollution and noise from the traffic. Electric vehicles are set to take India by storm. They are trickling in, one by one. And foreign as well as domestic companies have lined up a host of variants. The stage is set for the electric vehicle revolution in India.
Hindi cinema too seems to have run into rough weather, just like SpiceJet. PVR and Inox Leisure are bearing the brunt of Bollywood’s failure at the Box Office. The poor performance of Laal Singh Chaddha, and Shamshera have forced investors to dump multiplex stocks amid fears of sub-par earnings. Going forward, analysts see a rocky road for related players as lack of good content, and the rise of OTT platforms keep moviegoers away from theatres.
Supply-chain disruption, soaring crude oil prices, shooting inflation and resultant market uncertainty had forced global investors to rush
for “safe haven” currency-- the US dollar. It is also called the world’s reserve currency. But what exactly is reserve currency? Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more.
