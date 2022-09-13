TMS Ep258: India at IPEF, fruit & veg market, rice stocks, visual search
Did India err by walking out of IPEF? Why is India a laggard in the global fruit and veg market? Should you hold rice mill stocks amid export curbs? What is visual search? All answers here
India trade policy | Fruit vegetables | India rice exports
India opts out of joining IPEF trade pillar, to wait for final contours
Explained: How govt imposing curbs on rice exports will affect India
Visual search makes shopping smarter and simple, continues to gain ground
Govt to lift 51.8 mn tonnes rice in 2022-23, double coarse cereal purchases
Why India remains a marginal player in global fruit and veggie market
Citing elusive consensus and possible discrimination against developing economies prompted India to stay out of the trade pillar of the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF. Given that India is currently negotiating trade deals with the UK, Canada and EU, is the IPEF decision a step in the wrong direction? Also, what does this mean for India’s ambition to become a larger player in global trade?
Staying with international trade, India is one of the largest producers of fruits and vegetables. But it has long been struggling to ramp-up its exports -- where smaller countries like Thailand are way ahead.
India is the world's second largest rice producer followed by China. But last week, the government imposed export duties on various grades of rice. Analysts expect that this protectionist measure will harm the profitability of rice-mill companies in the near-term. However, healthy rice harvest and sound fundamentals are expected to override negative sentiments in the long- haul.
Did you know that you can click a photo on any item and search similar products on the web? People are using visual search over 8 billion times a month. Find out more in this episode of the podcast.
