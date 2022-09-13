JUST IN
TMS Ep258: India at IPEF, fruit & veg market, rice stocks, visual search
Police recover IED weighing 1.16 kg from village in Haryana's Kaithal
DFPD's canteens to include millet products for raising health benefits
Top Headlines: Smaller i-banks join IPO party, Sony-Zee merger, and more
Muslim Personal Law Board rues Varanasi court's verdict in Gyanvapi case
Latest news LIVE: SC to hear BCCI's plea on tenure of its office bearers
Amit Shah meets Naga groups amid ongoing talks with insurgent outfits
SC to hear on September 13 BCCI's plea on tenure of its office bearers
European Medicines Agency clears Pfizer-BioNTech's tweaked Covid booster
Indian, Chinese troops disengage from Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh
Did India err by walking out of IPEF? Why is India a laggard in the global fruit and veg market? Should you hold rice mill stocks amid export curbs? What is visual search? All answers here

India trade policy | Fruit vegetables | India rice exports

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

    • Citing elusive consensus and possible discrimination against developing economies prompted India to stay out of the trade pillar of the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF. Given that India is currently negotiating trade deals with the UK, Canada and EU, is the IPEF decision a step in the wrong direction? Also, what does this mean for India’s ambition to become a larger player in global trade?

    Staying with international trade, India is one of the largest producers of fruits and vegetables. But it has long been struggling to ramp-up its exports -- where smaller countries like Thailand are way ahead.

    India is the world's second largest rice producer followed by China. But last week, the government imposed export duties on various grades of rice. Analysts expect that this protectionist measure will harm the profitability of rice-mill companies in the near-term. However, healthy rice harvest and sound fundamentals are expected to override negative sentiments in the long- haul.

    Did you know that you can click a photo on any item and search similar products on the web? People are using visual search over 8 billion times a month. Find out more in this episode of the podcast.

    First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 08:00 IST
