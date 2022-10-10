TMS Ep277: Ambani's family office, Vaccine waste, IT's Q2 earnings, GRAP

appears all set to join the ranks of super-rich who have in Singapore. The Asia’s top and world’s third biggest financial centre will give wings to Ambani’s ambitions and help him widen his overseas investment options. We try to explore the likely reasons behind this widely reported move.

Tip of the global wealth pyramid became a bit more crowded last year, as the world grappled with pandemic. The number of global “ultra-high net worth” individuals rose by 46,000 to a record 218,200. Meanwhile, in India, as the memories of horror perpetrated by Covid-19 started to diminish, a news shocked everyone. Over 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines expired last month. What led to this wastage?

Pandemic accelerated the demand for digital transformation, giving a booster shot to the Indian IT sector. The second quarter earnings season is set to begin today with results from IT major TCS. With IT stocks having succumbed to fears of a global slowdown this year, here’s a report on what experts are anticipating from top Indian IT majors in the September quarter

Winter is likely to be more challenging for IT firms as the falling global demands may have a bearing on their earnings. Meanwhile, the weather may not be pleasant for Delhi and NCR residents either. Chill spells misery for them. Farm fires dot the region, turning the air foul. Last week, as the air soared, authorities had to impose the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP to deal with it. This episode of the podcast tells more about it.