Indian politicians mourn Mulayam Singh Yadav's death, condolences pour in

(SP) founder and former Chief Minister of passed away in Gurgaon on Monday. The 82-year-old veteran leader was in poor health for some time and was hospitalised in the city on August 22. His passing was confirmed by party in a tweet on September 10.

Soon after, condolences started to pour in from his political contemporaries and opponents alike.

Prime Minister took to twitter to condole Yadav's death. He tweeted, "Shri Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia."

Defence Minister too showered praises on his long-time opponent in politics and said, "Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations. Whenever he met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. My interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too offered condolence on the demise of Mulayam Singh and tweeted in hindi, "Received the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister of and socialist leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to all his fans and family members to bear this immense loss." Expressing grief, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Saddened by the news of the demise of founder and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav ji.

Netaji served the country and society while holding various constitutional posts in his long political career. May God give peace to the pious and strength to the bereaved family. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in hindi, "The passing away of Former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav is deeply saddening..." CM Yogi also declared a three day state-wide holiday in Uttar Pradesh to mourn passing away of his opponent and 3 time CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered condolences to his son and former UP CM and tweeted in hindi, "Received the saddening news of Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise. His unmatched contribution to Indian politics as a former UP CM, Indian Defence and Social justice Minister will always be remembered."

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh in his tweet said “Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President”

Former Prime Minister H. D. Devegowda tweeted “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri MulayamSinghYadav My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much.”