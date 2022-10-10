JUST IN
Indian politicians mourn Mulayam Singh Yadav's death, condolences pour in
Rains cool Delhi by 2 degrees; traffic jams abound due to waterlogging
1,000 underpasses, over bridges: Rail Ministry's plan to prevent mishaps
Data story: India adds 2,424 new Covid cases; active tally at 28,079
Held talks on Ukraine war's repercussions in Indo-Pacific: EAM in Australia
PM Modi to launch various projects in Gujarat, address rally in Anand
India, Australia need to navigate Indo-Pacific together: Penny Wong
Latest news LIVE: India logs 2,424 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,814
Houses collapse, 25 killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh
Jammu-Kashmir: 1 terrorist killed in encounter in Tangpawa area of Anantnag
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rains cool Delhi by 2 degrees; traffic jams abound due to waterlogging
Business Standard

Indian politicians mourn Mulayam Singh Yadav's death, condolences pour in

The 82-year-old veteran leader was in poor health for some time and was hospitalised in the city on August 22

Topics
Mulayam Singh Yadav | Narendra Modi | Samajwadi Party

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

mulayam, mulayam singh yadav
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away in Gurgaon on Monday. The 82-year-old veteran leader was in poor health for some time and was hospitalised in the city on August 22. His passing was confirmed by party in a tweet on September 10.

Soon after, condolences started to pour in from his political contemporaries and opponents alike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to condole Yadav's death. He tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too showered praises on his long-time opponent in politics and said, "Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations. Whenever he met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. My interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too offered condolence on the demise of Mulayam Singh and tweeted in hindi, "Received the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and socialist leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to all his fans and family members to bear this immense loss." Expressing grief, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Saddened by the news of the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav ji.

Netaji served the country and society while holding various constitutional posts in his long political career. May God give peace to the pious and strength to the bereaved family. Om Shanti."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in hindi, "The passing away of Former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav is deeply saddening..." CM Yogi also declared a three day state-wide holiday in Uttar Pradesh to mourn passing away of his opponent and 3 time CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered condolences to his son and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and tweeted in hindi, "Received the saddening news of Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise. His unmatched contribution to Indian politics as a former UP CM, Indian Defence and Social justice Minister will always be remembered."

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh in his tweet said “Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President”

Former Prime Minister H. D. Devegowda tweeted “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri MulayamSinghYadav My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mulayam Singh Yadav

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 10:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU