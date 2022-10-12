TMS Ep279: Domestic consumption, freight train, banks in Q2, SC Collegium

Dussehra marked the end of the 10-day Navaratri period last week. After a gap of two years, markets were full of keen shoppers. And both offline and online purchases surpassed guesses. The sales of vehicles jumped by an impressive 57%. And it’s not the end. Diwali is drawing close. And then the new year. So what do the sales data and other indicators from the current season suggest about consumption, which has suffered due to persistently high inflation?

Railways is also gearing up to meet the festival rush, and to make up for some pandemic losses in passenger revenue. But Railways freight operations were not affected by the pandemic upheaval. The revenue of Railways from freight transport jumped by 24% last fiscal. And the government has lined up a host of measures to transform the freight service.

Defying headwinds, banks too are expected to report a healthy rise in net profit and net interest income for the September quarter as successive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India failed to curb credit growth. Besides, easing government bond yields in the quarter gone by will support treasury income. We share with you how the Q2 report cards of banks look like, and the warning signs that investors should be wary of.

From the financial markets, let us move on to the judiciary. Differences have emerged within the Collegium over appointment of judges to the apex court. But what exactly is collegium and how does it work? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.