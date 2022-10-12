JUST IN
Tamil Nadu: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, check details

Various parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Wednesday due to routine maintenance work.

Various parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Wednesday due to routine maintenance work.

According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the state capital. The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.

The power supply will be suspended in the areas including Avadi, Alamathy, Porur, Ponneri, Redhills, Tambaram, Vyasarpadi and Vanagaram.

In Avadi area, power cuts will be witnessed at Senthil Nagar, Mullai Kurunji Street, Srinagar colony and Cholan Nagar.

In Alamathy area, power supply will be suspended in Alamathy road, Kanniyamman Nagar, Morai Estate, Veltech road, Vellanoor and surrounding areas.

The localities under Redhills area where power cut has been planned include Manish nagar, Sothupakkam road, Arumanthai, Sothupakkam road, Jai Durga Nagar and Arumanthai.

In Tambaram, the power supply will be hit in Kalyanasundaram Street, Chokkanathan Street, Sudha Avenue, Sharma Nagar, Babu Street, Chitlapakkam, SBI colony and surrounding areas.

In Ponneri, the Power supply will be affected in Peruvoyal, RN Kandigai, Durainallur Kavarapettai, Arani, Chinnambedu, Mangalam and surrounding areas.

Rajeshwari Nagar, Pari Garden, Poonamalle Rukmani Nagar, Muthukumaran Nagar, and surrounding areas in Porur will witness suspended electricity.

Further, in Vyasarpadi, power supply will be hit in areas including CMBTT Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Mahavishnu Nagar, RDO Office, Parvathipuram, Jaya Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Ring Road Devaki Nagar, Manjampakkam, Annai Nagar and Suyambulingam Nagar.

In Vanagaram, Palaniyappa Nagar, Vanagaram Main Road, Karambakkam Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Rajivee Nagar, Mahareshi Teachers colony, Kumar Theater and surrounding areas will witness a power cut.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 10:46 IST

