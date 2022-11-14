JUST IN
TMS Ep302: Meta Inc, NCAP ratings, markets, two-factor authentication

Is Meta Inc severance package a lesson for others? What does it cost to build cars with good NCAP ratings? Will indices scale new highs before 2022 ends? What's two-factor authentication? Answers here

Facebook | Car Safety  | Markets

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

    • Facebook parent Meta Platform’s unsettling move to expel 13% of its workforce comes with a generous severance package. It comes as a breather in this season of harsh layoffs in the US. Back home in India, even as the festive season hurtles through bleak layoffs, companies like Byjus and Unacademy have also offered sturdy exit packages. New age Indian companies, it appears, may be ruthless with severance but are liberal with the severance packages. So what are the driving factors behind it?

    Like the severance packages, a car with good safety features comes handy when we are in a tight spot. And a few companies like Tata and Mahindra have realized it. They have chosen safety over mileage. Government too is getting serious about it, as over one lakh fifty thousand people lose their lives on Indian roads every year. So what does it cost to make a car with good NCAP ratings?

    Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a 46% jump in its standalone profit in the September quarter. Meanwhile, the key benchmark indices are now within a striking distance of touching fresh life-time highs after Friday’s sharp rally. Our next report delves into the factors that can lead the benchmarks to new summits in the near term.

    A strong password is essential to keep all your online data safe, including your hard earned money from stocks. But with increasing cyberattacks and data breaches you need two-factor authentication to save your hard earned money. It adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts. Let’s understand what it is and how it helps keep you safe online in this episode of the podcast.

    First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 07:00 IST
