JUST IN
Elephant herd enters rubber estate in Kerala; resist drive to push them out
Anyone casting evil eye on India is now given befitting reply: Rajnath
Udaipur railway explosion: Police doubt Asarwa-Udaipur Express sabotage
Android-based ticketing system enables real-time monitoring of UP buses
Study suggests special incentives for small farmers for stubble management
India Army Chief General Manoj Pande embarks on 4-day visit to France
Indian Army's 'Dil Maange More' short film festival begins in Udhampur
Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC
3 killed, 4 injured in road accident near Ludhiana in Punjab: Police
Customs seizes 61 Kg gold worth Rs 32 crore at Mumbai airport; 7 held
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP govt to provide transport facilities to attend Mela at Gorakhnath Temple
Study shows how turtles fared decade after oil spill in US' Kalamazoo River
Business Standard

Lotus in G20 logo reveals our traditional identity, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the lotus in the G20 logo reveals India's traditional identity.

Topics
G20  | Rajnath Singh

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the lotus in the G20 logo reveals India's traditional identity.

Singh made the remark while addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan in Jhajjar, Haryana, in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh said, "As you all know, India is hosting the G20 summit next year for which many events have been lined up. Few days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo of G20 which has a lotus in it. Some people from the opposition have started creating an issue out of it by saying that the logo has BJP's symbol. I would like to tell them that lotus was declared as the national flower in 1950. Prime Minister Modi include lotus in the G20 logo because it is our traditional identity."

He added, "If any party has 'hand' as political symbol, will we not use the word hand? If any party has cycle as its symbol, will we not use cycles? Lotus is a tradition and pride of the country."

He also hailed Haryana and said, "Haryana is famous both nationally and internationally. People know the stories of the brave men of this land. Bravehearts from Haryana are guarding the borders of the country and keeping it safe."

--IANS

deepika/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 21:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU