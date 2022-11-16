TMS Ep304: Slow deposit growth, Tech layoffs, S Naren, Twitter's blue tick

“We have to think of the worst and do our best...”. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said this in September while asking banks to raise capital. Das underscored that such a step was needed to fund the demand for loans, which has been growing at a healthy clip. And today, Governor Das is holding a meeting with the chiefs of public sector banks and select private lenders. Gauging the sustainability of the robust credit growth seen by the sector and examining the slow growth in deposits will be on the agenda. Against this backdrop, let us understand why deposit growth has become a cause for concern

Just like the lenders, the technology sector too is weighing its options. After and Meta Platform, tech giant Amazon is planning to lay-off a big chunk of its workforce. Reports claim that it would fire close to 10,000 employees, the largest job cut in its history. Meanwhile, bloodbath in start-ups has been on for a while now as the funding taps run dry. So what all led to this situation? And what is the road ahead?



The fear of recession is indeed forcing global tech giants to tighten their purse strings. But, financial markets back home look unperturbed by it. So is it a good time to allocate more to equities? Or should you look at debt products as interest rates are likely to head north? What does S NAREN, executive director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential AMC, think of the developments? Puneet Wadhwa caught up with him to understand his investment mantra

Stocks of two companies plummeted on Wall Street recently. And thhe firms lost billions of dollars in market capitalization. The reason was Twitter’s move to sell its coveted blue check badge for $8. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin and pharma giant Eli Lilly and Company fell prey to impersonators. But what exactly is blue check and how did it come into being? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.