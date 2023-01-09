TMS Ep342: Tech giants wooing India, women's IPL, markets, licensing norms
Why are Microsoft and Google wooing India? Can women's IPL the success of IPL? Which factors will decide street action this week? What do new licensing norms mean for Delhi's nightlife? Answers here
Topics
US tech giants | Microsoft | IPL
https://mybs.in/2cBYsRV
IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi
Microsoft Fall Event 2022: Where to watch livestream and what to expect
Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here
Google shows design of Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch ahead of Oct 6 launch
Microsoft Teams gets instant polls, schedule send, other features: Details
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was on a four-day India tour last week. And just before him, Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai was in the country. Heads of two tech giants were all praise for India and its digital push. But their visit comes at a time when India is tightening regulatory grip on tech giants. Why then are the tech giants still trying to woo India?
In another big development last week, BCCI invited bids for ownership of five women’s IPL teams. It is scheduled to start from the first week of March 2023. So in the second and the last part of our series on IPL, today we ask whether the women’s IPL matche the popularity and success of the men’s IPL?
Moving on, the equity markets have welcomed 2023 on a weak note as foreign outflows and a stern tone of the US Fed led to the year’s first weekly loss for equities. Going ahead, which key factors will decide Dalal Street’s action? What do technical charts suggest?
The reforms ushered in the early 1990s rejuvenated the country’s economy and the financial markets. There has been no looking back since then. It also dealt a big blow to red-tapism. But traces of it can still be spotted here and there. Like if you want to open a restaurant in Delhi, you will need to fill at least 28 types of documents. But that is about to change. And not just this, restaurants in Delhi can now remain open post-midnight. In this podcast segment, we take a look at the new policy which seek to spruce up Delhi’s nightlife and more.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU