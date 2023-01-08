JUST IN
Urinating incident: 2 Air India crew members likely to join probe on Monday

Two crew members of an Air India flight on which a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger are likely to join the police investigation into the case on Monday, sources said

Topics
Air India | Aviation sector | DGCA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Two crew members of an Air India flight on which a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger are likely to join the police investigation into the case on Monday, sources said.

The police are also trying to approach other passengers who were on the flight to get their statements, the sources said on Sunday.

Delhi Police had summoned nine crew members of the flight and seven of them have already recorded their statements. The remaining two were asked to appear before police on Sunday but they were not in the city and are expected to join the probe on Monday, they said.

The sources further said police are also trying to approach other passengers on the flight to get their statements.

The statements of the crew members will help the police establish the sequence of events, police said.

According to police, the accused, Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India and arrested him from Bengaluru on Saturday.

A court later sent the accused to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.

During interrogation, Mishra told police that he does not remember anything about the incident since he was sleepy. It was only when other passengers on the flight told him about his act, he apologised to the victim, officials had said on Saturday.

Mishra admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol. He claimed that while travelling in the US, he and his friend took turns driving a car and he did not get proper sleep, a senior police officer had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 23:26 IST

