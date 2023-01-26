TMS Ep355: Pathaan movie, women in JEE-Mains, markets, disgorgement order

The King is back! That is how moviegoers have reacted to ‘Pathaan’, the spy-thriller that marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after over four years. Released on the 25th of January, the film got off to a roaring start, reportedly recording advance sales higher than Disney's Brahmastra and on par with all-time hits ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. So, what is behind this blockbuster opening?

After movies, let us shift focus to the world of academia. The percentage of women applicants for JEE- Mains entrance examination hit a record of 30% this year. It may translate into more women in jobs in related fields in the future. But the representation of women in assemblies, in the Parliament and in several other social spheres is still low. So will a jump in women enrolment in higher education change this skewed equation in the long run?

Frontline indices saw the biggest selloff in a month on Wednesday as pre-budget nervousness gripped Dalal Street. Monthly F&O expiry added to this nervousness. So as we begin the new February series, how should investors position themselves ahead of the Union Budget?

Markets regulator Sebi’s Rs 625 cr disgorgement order against NSE was quashed last week by the Securities Appellate Tribunal. Two former CEOs of the country’s largest bourse were also given relief by the tribunal which set aside disgorgement of their 25% salary in the co-location scam. In this segment of the podcast, we explain what a disgorgement order is and more.