Joint parcel product service by Railways, India Post launched in Coimbatore

The joint parcel product service by and serving the region of Coimbatore was inaugurated on Wednesday here.

The first consignment of parcels under this scheme was loaded on the Coimbatore-Chennai Central Shatabdi Express, which left Coimbatore station around 3 pm, in the presence of senior officials from Salem Railway Division and .

The scheme was developed with the intention of reducing time and cost in transportation of goods. Bringing down the cost of logistics will help in the economic growth of the country, an official release said.

To provide end-to-end logistics service to parcel customers, 'Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service' has been introduced in Salem Division. This service will be beneficial for MSMEs, industrialists and traders, it said.

The joint parcel product aims to target the business-to-business and business-to-customer markets by offering a full parcel handling solution picking up from the sender's premises, booking and doorstep delivery to the recipient, the release said.

