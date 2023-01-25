JUST IN
Business Standard

Joint parcel product service by Railways, India Post launched in Coimbatore

The joint parcel product service by Indian Railways and India Post serving the region of Coimbatore was inaugurated on Wednesday here

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Changing with the times and in compliance with social distancing norms, customers are now picking up their parcels, and speed posts themselves

The joint parcel product service by Indian Railways and India Post serving the region of Coimbatore was inaugurated on Wednesday here.

The first consignment of parcels under this scheme was loaded on the Coimbatore-Chennai Central Shatabdi Express, which left Coimbatore station around 3 pm, in the presence of senior officials from Salem Railway Division and India Post.

The scheme was developed with the intention of reducing time and cost in transportation of goods. Bringing down the cost of logistics will help in the economic growth of the country, an official release said.

To provide end-to-end logistics service to parcel customers, 'Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service' has been introduced in Salem Division. This service will be beneficial for MSMEs, industrialists and traders, it said.

The joint parcel product aims to target the business-to-business and business-to-customer markets by offering a full parcel handling solution picking up from the sender's premises, booking and doorstep delivery to the recipient, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 23:26 IST

