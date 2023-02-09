TMS Ep365: RBI rate hike, Boeing 747, bond markets, geothermal energy

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has hiked repo rate by 25 basis points. A Business Standard poll had also forecast the 25 basis point hike about three days ago. So with inflation coming under the RBI’s comfort zone, will the central bank hit the pause button on further rate hikes?

Inflation in air fare, meanwhile, was way higher than the overall inflation till a few months ago - especially during the festivals in October and November. It has come down now. But did you know that the iconic aircraft which made air travel affordable for most of us is slowly but certainly flying into dusk, after over five decades of successful operation. The last aircraft of the revolutionary series rolled out of the Boeing factory last week. The company has decided to halt its production. Listen to the legacy left behind by - also called ‘Queen of the Skies”.

Shifting the focus back to the rate hike, the RBI move has weakened the sovereign bonds. The central bank’s status quo on its policy stance, with no signal that it will take the foot off the pedal, has dampened the market’s spirit. So, what is in store for bond markets going ahead after the RBI’s policy outcome and the budget’s market borrowing estimate for FY24?

Meanwhile, the race for clean energy is on. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC is now planning to come up with a geothermal map of India. We know about nuclear, solar, hydro-electric and wind energies. But what exactly is geothermal energy? This episode of the podcast explains it for you.