JUST IN
Himachal CM Sukhu meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses ongoing NHAI projects
After 500 yrs, Lord Ram will adorn throne in Ayodhya within a year: UP CM
Revised FDI policy in space sector nearing final approval: Jitendra Singh
Urban areas in Odisha to get 5G, 1,814 villages to get 4G by December
Rahul has hit right spot, commotion in BJP: Adhir Chowdhury slams govt
No country should be allowed to use Afghan to export terrorism: NSA Doval
TMS Ep365: RBI rate hike, Boeing 747, bond markets, geothermal energy
Sitharaman objects to Kharge's remarks in RS, says insinuation against PM
Enforcement Agencies seizes over Rs 31 cr from Nagaland ahead of polls: CEC
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to inaugurate Digital Payments Utsav today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Business Standard

TMS Ep365: RBI rate hike, Boeing 747, bond markets, geothermal energy

Will RBI now hit the pause button on rate hikes? How did the Boeing 747 change air travel? What do the Budget and RBI policy mean for bond markets? What is geothermal energy? All answers here

Topics
RBI repo rate | Boeing 747 | bond market

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS

ALSO READ

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

8 Cheetahs from Namibia set to arrive in Gwalior after 10-hour flight

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has hiked repo rate by 25 basis points. A Business Standard poll had also forecast the 25 basis point hike about three days ago. So with inflation coming under the RBI’s comfort zone, will the central bank hit the pause button on further rate hikes?

Inflation in air fare, meanwhile, was way higher than the overall inflation till a few months ago - especially during the festivals in October and November. It has come down now. But did you know that the iconic aircraft which made air travel affordable for most of us is slowly but certainly flying into dusk, after over five decades of successful operation. The last aircraft of the revolutionary Boeing 747 series rolled out of the Boeing factory last week. The company has decided to halt its production. Listen to the legacy left behind by Boeing 747 - also called ‘Queen of the Skies”.

Shifting the focus back to the rate hike, the RBI move has weakened the sovereign bonds. The central bank’s status quo on its policy stance, with no signal that it will take the foot off the pedal, has dampened the market’s spirit. So, what is in store for bond markets going ahead after the RBI’s policy outcome and the budget’s market borrowing estimate for FY24?

Meanwhile, the race for clean energy is on. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC is now planning to come up with a geothermal map of India. We know about nuclear, solar, hydro-electric and wind energies. But what exactly is geothermal energy? This episode of the podcast explains it for you.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 08:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU