TMS Ep368: IT hiring, govt vacancies, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Aero India 2023

Hundreds of freshers were reportedly shown the door at Wipro and Infosys recently after they failed to clear tests at the end of their training period. At the same time, the wait for final year engineering students seems to be getting longer, as major IT firms have not visited the campuses yet. So are freshers and students staring at a tough year ahead?

The government, meanwhile, has announced to fill a hundred thousand central government vacancies in the next one year. In the last four years, over three hundred thousand people landed jobs in various central government ministries and departments. What does this mean? Is this increase in government size a good thing?

Besides unemployment, inflation has been a cause of worry for the government. It rose to 6.52% in January, bringing the key indices down. have been under pressure for the last few sessions. How long will this continue? Are any counters worth your money at the current levels, and is the worst over for Adani group stocks? Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, head of technical research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas on what technical charts indicate for Adani group stocks, the key levels he is tracking for the frontline indices and his investment strategy.

On Tuesday, the are likely to remain range-bound amid lack of any major triggers. Stock-specific action, however, will continue. Moving on, an altogether different kind of action is going on in Bengaluru sky. With the slogan “Make in India for the World” at the centre stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aero India 2023 in the city on 13th February. The five-day event will host a slew of aerospace and defence companies. This episode of the podcast decodes what Aero India is and more.