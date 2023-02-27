TMS Ep377: Ajay Banga, Indian global CEOs, FIIs, social stock exchange
What are Ajay Banga's challenges at the World Bank? What makes Indians so successful as global CEOs? Where is India placed on FIIs' radar? What is a social stock exchange? All answers here
Indian-American business executive Ajay Banga has been nominated by the US President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank. With the US by his side, his appointment is nothing but a formality. 63-year-old Banga’s nomination comes at a time when the World Bank is embarking on a series of major reforms to better respond to climate change and to challenges being faced by developing countries. So what are the challenges awaiting Banga at the World Bank?
It’s not just the Bretton Woods institution. The list of global corporations being helmed by Indian-origin CEOs has never been so extensive. Microsoft, Adobe, Alphabet, IBM, Novartis and Barclays are some of the behemoths which are being run by people whose roots can be traced back to India. So what explains the rise of Indian-born executives in global businesses?
The growing number of Indian faces in global corporations attests to the country’s growth story. India is indeed a shining star in the global economy. But, it seems, FIIs are not impressed. They have been dumping the Indian stocks for the last two months. What’s making them nervous? And will the trend reverse? Take a deep dive into how FIIs are viewing India as an investment destination.
Staying with the theme of financial markets, Sebi has given its go ahead to the NSE to set up a Social Stock Exchange as a separate segment. But what will this new exchange do? Which firms will be listed on it? Find out in this episode of the podcast.
