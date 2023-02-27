JUST IN
Decision on special corporation for development of weavers soon: CM Bommai
PM Modi urges Meghalaya, Nagaland voters to vote in record numbers
TMS Ep377: Ajay Banga, Indian global CEOs, FIIs, social stock exchange
Accomplice of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Godara arrested in Rajasthan
We were arrested after being detained: AAP leaders; Delhi Police denies
Polling personnel killed, 12 others injured in Nagaland accident
Sisodia mentioned in charge sheets but not marked as accused: Sources
Village development should be a social activity: RSS chief Bhagwat
Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests
'AAP is not scared,' says Punjab CM Mann on Manish Sisodia's arrest
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Business Standard

TMS Ep377: Ajay Banga, Indian global CEOs, FIIs, social stock exchange

What are Ajay Banga's challenges at the World Bank? What makes Indians so successful as global CEOs? Where is India placed on FIIs' radar? What is a social stock exchange? All answers here

Topics
Ajay Banga | CEOs | FIIs

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS

ALSO READ

Who is Ajay Banga, nominated by Joe Biden to be next World Bank president?

As Ajay Banga becomes World Bank president, this is where he can start

Business Standard CEOs poll: Capex tops India Inc's 2023 to-do list

MDs, CEOs of ARCs can't have more than 3 terms in office without a cool-off

Top headlines: Punit Goenka moves NCLAT for relief, 1 year of Ukraine war

Indian-American business executive Ajay Banga has been nominated by the US President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank. With the US by his side, his appointment is nothing but a formality. 63-year-old Banga’s nomination comes at a time when the World Bank is embarking on a series of major reforms to better respond to climate change and to challenges being faced by developing countries. So what are the challenges awaiting Banga at the World Bank?

It’s not just the Bretton Woods institution. The list of global corporations being helmed by Indian-origin CEOs has never been so extensive. Microsoft, Adobe, Alphabet, IBM, Novartis and Barclays are some of the behemoths which are being run by people whose roots can be traced back to India. So what explains the rise of Indian-born executives in global businesses?

The growing number of Indian faces in global corporations attests to the country’s growth story. India is indeed a shining star in the global economy. But, it seems, FIIs are not impressed. They have been dumping the Indian stocks for the last two months. What’s making them nervous? And will the trend reverse? Take a deep dive into how FIIs are viewing India as an investment destination.

Staying with the theme of financial markets, Sebi has given its go ahead to the NSE to set up a Social Stock Exchange as a separate segment. But what will this new exchange do? Which firms will be listed on it? Find out in this episode of the podcast.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 08:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU