Earthquake of 6.1-magnitude jolts Kushiro coast of Japan's Hokkaido island

An with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off coast Kushiro of Hokkaido, the northern main island of Japan, the country's weather agency said here on Saturday.

According to the Meteorological Agency (JMA), at 10:27 p.m. local time, the temblor's epicentre was located at a latitude of 42.8-degree north and a longitude of 145.1-degrees east, which occurred at a depth of 60 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

