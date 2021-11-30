TMS Ep53: Legalising MSP, Noida’s Jewar airport, Indian equities, PFvsPPF

Both Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, on the very first day of winter session, bringing the curtains down on a year-long dispute between the Centre and farmer unions. But the unions are not happy. They are demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops. Some belive legalising is the magic bullet to address farmer woes. Just before tabling the Bill to scrap the contentious farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Noida to lay the foundation stone for an international airport, also called the Jewar airport. Touted to be Asia’s largest, the airport also has the fortunes of Zurich AG linked to it. And there is a lot to unpack in how this airport will service passenger traffic in the coming years.

Will it take the load off Delhi's IGI Airport? Possibly yes. With its ambitious deadlines and major infra plans, the greenfield airport in Jewar is poised to change the airspace in national capital region. Global markets, meanwhile, calmed on Monday after the initial shock of the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying for cover last week. While analysts advise investors to remain watchful of data points around the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, they believe most of the selling is done. Does this mean the worst is over for Indian equities? The indices and your stock values are likely to be volatile today, and if you are looking for stable return from your investments, nothing beats provident fund. In fact, those working in the private sector don’t enjoy retirement benefits like pension. The only retirement corpus that they build over the years is through the provident fund or If you see your salary slip carefully, you will notice a tiny monthly deduction in the section. But, have you ever wondered what exactly is provident fund? Let us find out about it and more in this podcast.