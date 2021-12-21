TMS, Ep68 - Market crash, exports, EV batteries, Minimum Support Price

The benchmark indices slid 2% yesterday as a surge in Omicron cases, along with an FPI sell-off in India, troubled investors. As FPI selling may increase due to the year-end factor and with more western countries exploring stricter measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, equities could remain under pressure in the near term. We delve into the strategies that investors could adopt to ride this uncertainty. After a strong run, markets have become volatile towards the end of the year. But for exports this year has been great. India’s goal of clocking $400 billion in merchandise exports now looks more attainable than ever. A depreciating rupee and a continued recovery in global demand is helping India sustain its export momentum. However, the forecast for 2022 is not as certain.

Know the factors that are contributing to India’s export growth and the major risks that threaten to stall the momentum. Besides exports, another area in which we are hoping to see a pick-up in momentum is EVs. Most of us are thrilled with the idea of But the one question that pops up every time we speak of them is – what about the charging of batteries? An answer could be swappable batteries. Very soon, you will be able to refuel your EV’s battery at a nearby kirana store. Your discharged battery would be replaced by a charged one within minutes. Take a look at how this battery-swapping technology could help catapult the EVs into the mainstream. Moving on, while some industry experts were disappointed by the Centre’s U-turn on three agriculture laws, farmer unions thought differently. They were cheering when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on November 19. Farmers hailed the decision and vacated the protest sites, but only after the government promised to look into another of their demands – to legalise Minimum Support Price or But what exactly is How did it come into being in the 1960s? Let’s understand how is it benefitting farmers and more in this episode of the podcast.