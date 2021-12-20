Equitas Small Finance Bank empanelled as Maharashtra's banking partner

-
ALSO READ
Karur Vysya Bank Q1 net profit rises marginally to Rs 109 cr
Karur Vysya Bank to cut base rate, benchmark prime lending rate
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit up 1.4% YoY in Q2
Karur Vysya Bank cuts base rate, benchmark prime lending rate
Why RBI is concerned about Equitas SFB's new scheme for Google Pay users
-
Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has been empanelled as a banking partner of the Government of Maharashtra to offer its services to the state government employees.
As per an agreement, Equitas Small Finance Bank is entitled to distribute salaries and allowances to the existing employees as well as make provision of pension to pensioners, thereby providing solutions to institutions and value-added services for individuals, the bank said in a release.
Bandhan Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, South Indian Bank are the other three banks that are assigned the role of distributing salaries, allowances to government employees, it said.
The agreement is for the liability base. The government has granted authority to Equitas Small Finance Bank to open salary and pension accounts for the existing and retired employees across 58 of its branches in Maharashtra, the lender said.
The bank is subject to withdrawal and disbursement of funds.
Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited, said: "We at Equitas Small Finance Bank have believed in simplifying our services to offer customers with a seamless banking experience.
"Our association with Government of Maharashtra opens up avenues to leverage our 58 branches in Maharashtra to provide tailor-made solutions to institutions and helps us provide value-added services for individual customers including relationship managers, rewards for every spend and so on."
It will also help strengthen bank's presence in Maharashtra market and Equitas SFB is keen to make a difference in this space by providing value for the money invested with the bank, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU