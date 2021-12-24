TMS Ep71: Parliament, value stocks, Web 3.0, Small Savings Schemes

-
ALSO READ
TMS, Ep68 - Market crash, exports, EV batteries, Minimum Support Price
TMS, Ep 47: Repeal of farm laws, decline of cable TV, market, cloud kitchen
TMS Ep53: Legalising MSP, Noida's Jewar airport, Indian equities, PFvsPPF
TMSEp67: Data protection, job trends, markets, ITR Forms
TMS Ep50: Bills in Parliament, ecommerce, market, hydrogen fuel
-
The upcoming Assembly elections in five states seem to have derailed the government’s plan to bring reforms through Parliament. Not only did it not table any key economic Bill during the just-concluded winter session, but it also chose to scrap the three agriculture laws. Of the 26 Bills that the government had planned to pass, just 10 were able to see the light of the day. The Bill to regulate cryptocurrencies in India and another one to privatise two public-sector banks were not among them. Let’s look at the winter session from the point of view of legislative work done. Government’s policies often impact the markets directly. From travel restrictions to ban of unvaccinated citizens from visiting public places – governments have been quick in their actions to contain the spread of Omicron. These measures have yet again hit the contact-intensive sectors, which are still recovering from the wounds of the first and second waves of the coronavirus pandemic.
On the bourses, the related shares have fallen like nine pins in one month. But there’s something that investors in these stocks can cheer about. After the markets, let us see what else caught people’s imagination this year. 2021 will be remembered for the new terms that entered the common lexicon, such as like cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens or NFTs, metaverse and Web 3.0. While crypto became popular due to the returns it gave investors, Web 3.0 is still catching up. It seeks to decentralise the internet, taking it away from the hold of big tech companies. We try to understand what Web 3.0 is and how it may change the future of internet in the days to come. Apart from the terms like cryptocurrency, metaverse and Web 3.0, 2021 will also be known as the year of pandemic which made people cautious about their health and savings. Amid uncertainty in equity-linked savings instruments, government’s small savings schemes offer safe and assured returns. What are these schemes? Let us understand in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU