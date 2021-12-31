TMS Ep76: Newsmakers of 2021, markets in 2022, tech buzzwords

-
ALSO READ
Nykaa IPO: How Falguni Nayar proved it's never too late to start up
TMS, Ep 41: Fate of crypto, Falguni Nayar, Q2 results, and F&O trading
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar is India's richest self-made woman promoter
TMS Ep59: Indigo EGM, Realme, Equities in 2022, geo-fencing
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, BofA buy Rs 225-crore Zee Entertainment shares
-
On the last day of 2021, we take a brief summary of three personalities and a company which stood apart from the rest. They were the torchbearers of hope in an otherwise grim year. We start with Phalguni Nayar, a former investment banker who took an entrepreneurial plunge at the age of 50 with her beauty start-up Nykaa. This year, she became India's wealthiest self-made woman after her blockbuster IPO debut. Then, of course, “prince of vaccine” Adar Poonawalla. The owner of the world’s largest vaccine making company Serum Institute of India (SII), who helped us fight Covid-19.
He is followed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. And the company of the year is Tata group, whose bold move to acquire ailing Air India revealed its sound financial health. From the newsmakers who defied pandemic, let us see how this year was for the markets. It has been a rollercoaster ride for the Indian equity markets that navigated multiple headwinds and yet notched up smart gains in calendar year 2021. As we draw curtains to the year, the big question on investors’ minds is whether the bull-run will continue in 2022. Here is a quick check on how the indices performed in 2021 and which stocks made you money in the year gone by. Investors are hopefull that the stocks will continue their upward momentum in the next year too. 2022 may well hold answers to many of our curious questions too, which popped up this year. Will Metaverse, Web 3.0, Blockchain and NFT change everything as promised by expanding our virtual universe? Or they are just hype. Let us find out more about these terms which became tech buzzwords of 2021 and more in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU