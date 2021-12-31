TMS Ep76: Newsmakers of 2021, markets in 2022, tech buzzwords

On the last day of 2021, we take a brief summary of three personalities and a company which stood apart from the rest. They were the torchbearers of hope in an otherwise grim year. We start with Phalguni Nayar, a former investment banker who took an entrepreneurial plunge at the age of 50 with her beauty start-up Nykaa. This year, she became India's wealthiest self-made woman after her blockbuster IPO debut. Then, of course, “prince of vaccine” Adar Poonawalla. The owner of the world’s largest vaccine making company Serum Institute of India (SII), who helped us fight Covid-19.

He is followed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. And the company of the year is Tata group, whose bold move to acquire ailing Air India revealed its sound financial health. From the newsmakers who defied pandemic, let us see how this year was for the It has been a rollercoaster ride for the Indian equity that navigated multiple headwinds and yet notched up smart gains in calendar year 2021. As we draw curtains to the year, the big question on investors’ minds is whether the bull-run will continue in 2022. Here is a quick check on how the indices performed in 2021 and which stocks made you money in the year gone by. Investors are hopefull that the stocks will continue their upward momentum in the next year too. 2022 may well hold answers to many of our curious questions too, which popped up this year. Will Metaverse, Web 3.0, Blockchain and NFT change everything as promised by expanding our virtual universe? Or they are just hype. Let us find out more about these terms which became tech buzzwords of 2021 and more in this episode of the podcast.