Uttar Pradesh Police to get allowance for phone, nutritious food

-
ALSO READ
BSP supremo Mayawati demands strict action in Dalit girl murder case
Local polls: UP CM claims 'outstanding' victory amid reports of violence
To avoid air pollution, UP asks farmers to use stubble to feed stray cattle
Dombivli rape case: 26 held so far for gang rape of 15-year-old girl
Rebel BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary booked for speech against PM Modi, UP CM
-
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will now provide a special cell phone allowance of Rs 2,000 to policemen so that they reach the crime scene on time.
Additional Chief Secretary (Kome), Avanish Awasthi, said that that as per the direction of the Chief Minister, all policemen of the rank of sub inspectors, head constables and constables doing field duties will be given Rs 2,000 for SIM card.
Police inspectors, sub-inspectors, clerical cadre and constables will also be given an additional 25 per cent allowance for nutritious meal.
Both these allowances were promised by the Chief Minister on police commemoration day on October 21.
Earlier, Rs 1,200 was given for nutritious meal to inspectors, sub-inspectors and clerical cadre and the same has now been increased to Rs 1,500, Awasthi said.
For head constables and constables, it has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,875 and for the fourth-class staff, it has been increased from Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,688.
"The money will be given in two instalments, first Rs 1,000 from January to June and then, from July to December," he added.
--IANS
amita/sks/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU