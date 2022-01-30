PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister on Sunday paid floral tributes to on his death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tribute to at Rajghat on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house.

