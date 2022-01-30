JUST IN
Rakesh Tikait slams govt, says farmers will observe 'Betrayal Day' tomorrow
Business Standard

PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi | Narendra Modi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house.

First Published: Sun, January 30 2022. 18:36 IST

