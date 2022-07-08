TMSEp211: SpiceJet, Reliance Retail, estimated IT earnings, forex reserve

-
Nine technical glitches in the last two months in aircraft of an airline are not only unusual, but alarming too. This not just forced aviation regulator DGCA to issue a show-cause notice to SpiceJet, but also triggered a debate around flight safety. And it comes at a time when airports are seeing a jump in footfall, and two more airlines are waiting in the wings to hit the sky. So in today’s podcast we ask if incidents involving SpiceJet can be brushed aside as aberrations? Or does it call for a reality check by the regulator?
From the Indian skies, let us shift our focus to the country’s retail sector, where Reliance is on a shopping spree. It recently partnered with GAP to bring the luxury fashion brand back to India. And apart from GAP, Reliance has brought home some 35 international brands. Find uot more about Reliance Retail’s growth strategy.
The revenue of Reliance Retail has grown five-fold in the last five years. Meanwhile, IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services is set to announce its June quarter earnings today. Our next report tells what analysts expect from TCS results, and what could be the road ahead for the company.
Meanwhile, some experts see the RBI’s recent measures to shore up rupee as a ‘knee-jerk’ reaction – which may send wrong signals to the stock markets. They said that the country is still sitting on a pretty-high forex reserve. But ever wondered what is the forex reserve? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.
