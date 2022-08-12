JUST IN
TMSEp236: Airfare cap, aircraft maintenance, edible oil stocks, flag code
TMSEp236: Airfare cap, aircraft maintenance, edible oil stocks, flag code

How will removal of caps on airfare affect ticket prices? Why's aircraft maintenance sector in dire straits? Will edible oil stocks run out of steam? What is the Tricolour's flag code? Answers here

    • Come September, and domestic airlines will have a free hand to decide fares. The government, on Wednesday, announced to lift the cap on airfares after over two years. Does it mean that we will have to shell out more for flight tickets? Also will it lead to a price war?

    Some cash-strapped domestic airlines have been cutting corners to stay afloat. Even at the cost of safety. The recent spurt in technical snags and emergency landings have shone the spotlight on it and forced the airline regulator DGCA to step in. So what is plaguing the aircraft maintenance sector?


    Like the airlines, the government too is in a fire-fighting mode. Albeit in a different field. It is trying to bring down inflation and has now directed edible oil suppliers to cut prices by as much as 40 rupees per litre over the past few weeks. As raw material prices continue to remain volatile, will players like Adani Wilmar and Patanjali Foods bear the brunt?

    India will celebrate 75 years of Independence this Monday. From WhatsApp profile pictures to balconies to road crossings, tricolors are flying everywhere. But do you know about the rules governing the national flag? Watch this episode of the podcast to find out more.

    First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 08:00 IST
