Business Standard

Cricketer Rishabh Pant appointed as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday named cricketer Rishabh Pant as the brand ambassador of the state.

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, in Dharamshala. Photo: PTI
Rishabh Pant | Photo: PTI

The wicketkeeper-batter was born in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

Naming Pant as the state's brand ambassador at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi, Dhami said his achievements in the world of cricket due to his strong willpower despite coming from a very ordinary background can be a source of inspiration for everyone.

He has carved a niche for himself in the world of cricket. He has done both his state and the country proud. Honouring him as the brand ambassador will inspire young people in the field of sports to carve an identity of their own, Dhami said.

Pant thanked the chief minister for conferring him with the honour and giving him an opportunity to serve the state.

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 22:21 IST

