The is likely to be delayed this year as its arrival expected on 6 June, five days after its normal onset date, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

"This year, the statistical model forecast suggests that the onset over is likely to be slightly delayed," the IMD said. "The onset is likely to set over on 6th June with a model error of plus or minus 4 days."

"Conditions are becoming favourable for advance of over the southern part of Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during May 18-19," it added.

The normal onset date for monsoon over is 1 June, which also marks the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season.

The IMD and private weather agency Skymet were unanimous on the prediction of the late arrival of monsoon this year. The Skymet had said on Tuesday that the monsoon would hit the on 4 June, with an error margin of two days.



Listen to thispodcast for more.