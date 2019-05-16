Waiting for the monsoon? The IMD prediction and all you need to know

-
The monsoon is likely to be delayed this year as its arrival expected on 6 June, five days after its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
"This year, the statistical model forecast suggests that the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed," the IMD said. "The southwest monsoon onset is likely to set over Kerala on 6th June with a model error of plus or minus 4 days."
"Conditions are becoming favourable for advance of southwest monsoon over the southern part of Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during May 18-19," it added.
The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is 1 June, which also marks the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season.
The IMD and private weather agency Skymet were unanimous on the prediction of the late arrival of monsoon this year. The Skymet had said on Tuesday that the monsoon would hit the Kerala coast on 4 June, with an error margin of two days.
